Focus on renewable energy: PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Ejaz Chaudhry has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving preference to renewable energy projects for resolving energy related problems in Pakistan.

He said due to the efforts of the chief justice of Pakistan and the prime minister funding issue would be resolved and Bhasha Dam would be constructed.

He was addressing a conference on energy crisis and its solutions organised by Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) in collaboration with Pakistan Association for Advancement of Sciences (PAAS) at PU.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, University of Jhang Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Rifah University-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad, CEES Principal

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, PAAS General Secretary Dr Saleem Chaudhry, scientists and engineers, facultymembers and a large number of students participated in the conference. Prof Dr Sajid and Dr Saleem also spoke the event.