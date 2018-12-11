Newborn abducted from Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD: An unidentified woman allegedly abducted a newborn baby from the Allied Hospital on Monday. Reportedly, Raheela of Kausarabad gave birth to a baby three days ago. In the meantime, an unknown woman developed intimacy with the grandmother of the baby. The grandmother of the baby allowed the unidentified woman to stroll along with the baby in the corridor of the hospital. Later, the woman disappeared with the baby. Civil Lines police have registered a case and started investigation.