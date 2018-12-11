close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Newborn abducted from Allied Hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

FAISALABAD: An unidentified woman allegedly abducted a newborn baby from the Allied Hospital on Monday. Reportedly, Raheela of Kausarabad gave birth to a baby three days ago. In the meantime, an unknown woman developed intimacy with the grandmother of the baby. The grandmother of the baby allowed the unidentified woman to stroll along with the baby in the corridor of the hospital. Later, the woman disappeared with the baby. Civil Lines police have registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan