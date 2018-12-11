PTI faces criticism over standing committees

LAHORE: The PTI government came under criticism for its failure in initiating the legislative business and its inability to announce standing committees, parliamentary secretaries. Speaking on the floor of the house, the opposition criticised the PTI government for dallying constituting the standing committee and questioned further proceedings. Makhdoom Usman Mehmood said how assembly business could proceed when the government was not making standing committees and parliamentary secretaries. “100 days have passed but PTI has failed to constitute standing committee which has been affecting the assembly’s business, he said, adding that instead of giving province status to South Punjab, PTI has announced making of sub secretariat in South Punjab to silent the voice of the South. Dr Mazhar Iqbal said equal development was not being done in South Punjab too while Bhawalnagar was ignored in all process. He said instead of South Punjab province, Bhawalpur province should be made and historically it had better administration.