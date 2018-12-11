Marriyum alleges PTI stealing PML-N’s projects

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused the PTI government of stealing projects which were initiated by her party, Geo News reported.

In a video message Monday, she said the real problem of the PTI government was lying. Referring to MoUs on money-laundering, she claimed these were signed by former finance minister Ishaq Dar and stolen by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The real problem of this government is that it lies. The 26 MoUs were signed by Ishaq Dar,” she added. She said the PTI government would steal the projects of the PML-N.

“An example is when the plate of Shahbaz Sharif was removed and replaced with Imran Khan’s at the Sialkot University”. The PML-N leader also called Prime Minister Imran Khan insecure as he was talking about mid-term elections.