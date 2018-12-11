Govt urged to take steps to end violence against women

MULTAN: A 16-day campaign against gender-based violence has called upon the government to take measures and actions to promote a culture without violence and discouraging any type of violence against women.

A local NGO organised the 16-day campaign against women violence which concluded here on Monday. It underlined the need for re-writing a narrative of justice and power for women and adopting a human rights approach towards the women rights. It organised the first-ever girls’ sports initiative in south Punjab in connection with the International Human Rights Day.

In his message, NGO president Ali Khan Tareen said that he wished the girls a future with dignity, freedom of expression and free from all forms of violence. “The women’s constructive engagement is compulsory to promote gender equality and prevent violence against women in the society is an undeniable fact. Men, through their positive role in the community, have the potential to bring about change in attitudes, roles and access to resources and decision-making,” he added. He urged upon the Pakistani male citizens to take individual and collective actions so that women and girls can live free from harassment, harmful practices, and all other forms of violence. Violence remains a major barrier to women’s inclusion and participation at all levels. He endorsed the women’s political, social, economic and cultural rights and bringing on a priority policy agenda.

NGO’s chief executive Dr Abdul Saboor underlined the need for rewriting a narrative of justice and power for women and adopting a human rights approach towards the women rights. People must promote a culture without violence; a culture that does not allow or accept any type of violence against women and girls. The NGO has recognised and promoted equal rights and equal opportunities for women and girls to break the cycle of discrimination and prevent violence, he said. The NGO organised the first-ever girls' cricket tournament at Abdullah Pur Cricket Stadium under the theme “Main Aurat Hoon, Insaan Bhi Hoon”. At least 48 girls from two public schools Amna Public School and Faiz Ahmed Faiz Public School Lodhran were selected and engaged in the regular sports activity for the last two months. The girls who learned the technical skills of cricket commenced different sporting activities on the International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls on November 25 to mark the 16 days of activism campaign.