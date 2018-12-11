close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

3 die in road accidents

National

KASUR: Three people died in separate road accidents on Monday. Awais was moving on a motorcycle with his mother Anwar Bibi and near Pattoki by-pass a speeding car hit them. As a result, his mother died on the spot while Awais sustained critical injuries. Yasmeen and her daughter Nosheen were moving in an auto-rickshaw near Dina Nath when a speeding struck the rickshaw, leaving Nosheen dead on the spot and Yasmeen and the driver sustained injuries. Motorcyclist Qari Rasheed died when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit him near Kanganpur.

