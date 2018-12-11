3 die in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Three people died in separate road accidents on Monday. Awais was moving on a motorcycle with his mother Anwar Bibi and near Pattoki by-pass a speeding car hit them. As a result, his mother died on the spot while Awais sustained critical injuries. Yasmeen and her daughter Nosheen were moving in an auto-rickshaw near Dina Nath when a speeding struck the rickshaw, leaving Nosheen dead on the spot and Yasmeen and the driver sustained injuries. Motorcyclist Qari Rasheed died when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit him near Kanganpur.
KASUR: Three people died in separate road accidents on Monday. Awais was moving on a motorcycle with his mother Anwar Bibi and near Pattoki by-pass a speeding car hit them. As a result, his mother died on the spot while Awais sustained critical injuries. Yasmeen and her daughter Nosheen were moving in an auto-rickshaw near Dina Nath when a speeding struck the rickshaw, leaving Nosheen dead on the spot and Yasmeen and the driver sustained injuries. Motorcyclist Qari Rasheed died when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit him near Kanganpur.