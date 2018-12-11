close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Four of a family killed in Burewala accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

BUREWLA: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in a road accident at Street No 1 Marzipura on Monday. Rukhsana Bibi of Chak 563/EB, Machiwal, along with her family members was crossing the Multan Road when a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with wheat hit them. As a result, Rukhsana Bibi, Ali Tahir, 8, Zainab Bibi, 5, and Khalida Bibi were killed on the spot. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the spot. Police took the tractor-trolley in its custody and started investigation. Later, relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration against the incident and blocked the Multan Road in protest.

