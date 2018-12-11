close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

7 drown as bus plunges into Chashma canal

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Seven passengers drowned when a bus plunged into the Chashma Canal near Taunsa Shareef on Monday morning. The local community and the Rescue-1122 workers recovered the bodies while the injured were shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC), Tibi Qaisrani. As per the Vehoa police, the Multan-bound coach plunged into the canal due to over-speeding. The bodies identified were of Ghulam Yaseen, Hidayatullah, Sadaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Khan, Humayoun Rasheed and Samiullah while one dead body could not be identified. Ten other passengers were shifted to RHC. Vehoa police registered a case against the bus driver.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story