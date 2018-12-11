Jail is jail, will have to face hardships: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said availing medical examination facilities is his right but its process is delayed in jail.

He was responding to a question after arriving at the Parliament House on Monday. He said a jail was after all a jail. “There are hardship there; but (I) will have to bear with them,” he added.

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) escorted Shahbaz to Islamabad from Lahore via motorway.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued a production order for the PML-N president to enable the leader of the opposition to attend the current session of the lower house of parliament.

PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq held a meeting with Shahbaz Sharif and inquired about his health. Party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present. They also discussed parliamentary affairs and NAB cases.

Earlier, in the day, an accountability court allowed one-day transit remand of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to attend session of the lower house of the parliament, that started later in the evening.

The Central Jail Kot Lakhpat superintendent had filed an application seeking transit remand of Shahbaz saying that the speaker of the National Assembly had issued production order of the opposition leader to attend the session.

Judge Muhammad Azam allowed the application and granted one-day transit remand of Shahbaz, an under-trial prisoner, and directed the authorities to take him to the National Assembly under strict security arrangements.

A NAB special prosecutor, Waris Ali Janjua, told the media Shahbaz was not produced before the court owing to security concerns. The court sought production of Shahbaz on Dec 13.

Meanwhile, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC) asked a petitioner-lawyer to satisfy the court on a legal point that under what law an elected person could be deprived of his right to represent his constituency in the assembly.

The lawyer had challenged the act of NA speaker of issuing production orders for the attendance of Shahbaz Sharif in the sessions during his physical remand. He argued that the production order could not be issued during the physical remand. He said NAB failed to complete its investigation as the accused spent most of the time of the remand in the assembly’s sessions.

To a court’s query, the lawyer pointed out that he had submitted three applications to the NA speaker in this regard but no action had been taken on the matter.

Justice Sheikh asked the lawyer to apprise whether a session of the assembly could be held without the presence of leader of the opposition. “Do you mind if an under-trial prisoner attends session of the National Assembly?” the judge further asked the lawyer.

“Is not it a violation of fundamental rights if a person having people’s mandate is barred from attending the NA session?” the judge posed another query.

The counsel stated that Shahbaz had been misusing his attendance in the sessions by speaking against state institutions on the floor of the assembly in sheer violation of the assembly rules.

A deputy attorney general requested the court to refer the matter to a division bench as the petitioner impleaded the NAB as well in the petition.

Justice Sheikh adjourned further hearing till Dec 14 directing the law officer to advance more arguments on the jurisdiction of the single bench and allowed the petitioner-lawyer to amend the petition.