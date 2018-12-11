close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

PRU's Level II coaching course ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU)-organised strengthening and conditioning Level-II coaching course concluded here on Monday. The course was conducted in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and was attended by coaches from all over the country. POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood and PRU President Chaudhry Arif Saeed were the guests of honour at the concluding ceremony. International coach and trainer Thomas James conducted the course. POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood lauded the efforts of Pakistan Rugby Union in promoting the game. PRU President Arif Saeed said that by conducting these international courses, Pakistan has now produced a number of qualified rugby coaches, which will certainly help Pakistan rugby a lot.

