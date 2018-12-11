Lahore Club advance in West Zone T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Club registered a 30-run victory over New National Gymkhana in the West Zone T20 Cup Cricket Tournament at the New Ittefaq Club Ground.Scores: Lahore Club 239 for 3 in 20 overs (Yousuf Babar 93,Irfan Liaquat 58, Zulfiqar Ali 35, Ehsanul Haq 28,Naeem Noor 2/32). New National Gymkhana 209 all out (Muhammad Ali 64,Naeem Noor 44,Abdullah Waseem 25,Ehsanul Haq 2/32,Yusuf babar 2/32, Ahsan Kaleem 2/54). Yousaf Babar and Ehsanul Haq were jointly awarded man of the match award.
