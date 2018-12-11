close
December 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Rafi Alam Polo event kicks off today

Sports

December 11, 2018

LAHORE: Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Cup 2018, sponsored by Al-Khair Group Five-Star Foam, will explode into action on Tuesday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Yar Atif Tiwana ahead of the event said that this event is being organised every year to remember the services of Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam for Pakistan polo. Top eight teams are taking part in this eight-goal tournament, which have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Artema Medical, FG Polo Team, AOS Polo Team and PBG/Remounts while Pool B has Team Eighteen, EFU Life, Newage/Diamond Paints and Total Nutrition. The inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between Team Eighteen and EFU Life at 2 pm on Tuesday while Newage/Diamond Paints will vie against Total Nutrition at 3.pm. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

