Ajaz only spinner in NZ squad for SL Test

WELLINGTON: William Somerville’s impressive seven-wicket return on his Test debut in Abu Dhabi was not enough to merit him a place in the New Zealand squad for the first Test of the home season against Sri Lanka.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was picked as the lone spinner in the 13-man squad with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi also deemed surplus to requirements on the traditionally seaming Basin Reserve pitch in Wellington.

Patel, 30, made his Test debut ahead of Somerville in the first Test of the series against Pakistan, picking match figures of 7 for 123 in New Zealand’s four-run win. His call-up for the sub-continental challenge came after a sustained period of excellence in the domestic circuit where he finished as the leading wicket-taker in each of the last three seasons. Patel went on to play each of the three Tests in the campaign and was joined by Somerville for the series-clinching win in the final Test. “Ajaz certainly grabbed his opportunity on the UAE tour and he’s a proven performer in New Zealand conditions,” said selector Gavin Larsen. “Will Somerville was an obvious stand-out on debut in the Abu Dhabi decider and it’s great to know we’ve got quality spin bowlers who can create competition for places.

Central Stags batsman Will Young was also included as a batting backup after impressing in the ongoing ‘A’ series against India.

Squad for 1st Test: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Will Young.