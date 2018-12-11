Pindi, Lahore (W) victorious as National T20 begins

KARACHI: Lahore Whites and Rawalpindi recorded contrasting victories on the opening day of the National T20 Cup which commenced at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday. Lahore Whites defeated holders Lahore Blues by five wickets while Rawalpindi edged past Islamabad by just six runs after a close finish.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hit 40-ball 47 with seven fours to enable Lahore Whites to chase a 140-run target with seven balls to spare.

Zeeshan Ashraf made run-a-ball 26 with one six and one four. Saif Badar (25*) and discarded international Wahab Riaz (17*) added 42 for the fifth wicket unbeaten stand to make their team home safely. Badar smashed two fours and a six in his 13-ball fire-work. Wahab struck two fours from 13 balls. Skipper Kamran Akmal fell for only eight after opening the innings with Salman Butt, having hit two fours from three deliveries. Test discard Ehsan Adil was the pick of the bowlers with 2-41 from 3.5 overs.

Earlier after opting to bat first Rizwan Hussain played a superb 34-ball 55 with three sixes and three fours to guide Lahore Blues to 139-9. Test stumper Adnan Akmal scored run-a-ball 21 not out with two fours. Young all-rounder Amad Butt bowled superbly, picking 3-18 in his quota of four overs which also included the prized scalp of Agha Salman (5) who was held by Kamran Akmal behind the stumps. Test spinner Bilal Asif got 2-35 in four overs. Salman Butt was adjudged man-of- the-match for his solid knock.

Earlier in the day Rawalpindi defeated Islamabad by six runs to take a solid start to the eight-outfit event. Chasing a target of 155, Islamabad were restricted to 148-7 in the alloted 20 overs. At one stage, Islamaabd were gasping at 88-6. However at that stage Test cricketer Sohail Khan (38) and skipper Imad Wasim (36*) used long handles, sharing a rapid 32-ball 54 for the seventh wicket association to take their team very close to victory.

In the last over from Sohaibullah Islamaabd required 17 to win. However they were restricted to 11 runs which enabled Rawalpindi to open their account with two points.

Sohail Khan clobbered two sixes and three fours in his explosive 17-ball knock. Imad hammered three fours from 27 deliveries.

Earlier, Faizan Riaz struck a run-a-ball 24 with two fours and Rohail Nazir made 17-ball 21 with four boundaries.Spinner Zahid Mansoor was the pick of the bowlers with 2-23 from three overs. After being invited to bat first Sami Aslam carried most of the batting weight of Rawalpindi who reached 154-4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Test discard Sami, who hit six fours in his 47-ball 55, added 44 for the second wicket association with Haider Ali who chipped in with a rapid 16-ball 28, having smacked two sixes and two fours.

Discarded international Hammad Azam hammered run-a-ball 22 with one four while skipper Umar Amin made 15-ball 18 not out which also contained one six. Imad Wasim (1-24 in 4), Shoail Khan (1-29 in 4), Junaid Khan (1-34 in 4) and Umar Gul (1-33 in 4) claimed one wicket each. Karachi whites will begin their journey on Tuesday (today) when they face hosts Multan at 3pm. Earlier in the day at 11am Peshawar will take on FATA. Four leading sides at the end will make it to the semi-finals to be held on December 24. The final will be conducted on December 25.