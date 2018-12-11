Keeper Pant equals world record

ADELAIDE: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record for most catches taken in a Test, snaring 11 in the opening clash against Australia in Adelaide. The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record currently held by England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers. He eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha. Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013. Pant reached the milestone by catching Mitchell Starc of the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

Most catches in a match

Wicketkeepers Ct Team Opp Ground Year

RC Russell 11 Eng SA Johannesburg 1995

AB de Villiers 11 SA Pak Johannesburg 2013

RR Pant 11 Ind Aus Adelaide 2018

RW Taylor 10 Eng Ind Mumbai 1980

AC Gilchrist 10 Aus NZ Hamilton 2000

WP Saha 10 Ind SA Cape Town 2018.