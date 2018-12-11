India stun Aussies to end 10-year drought

ADELAIDE: India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match and raise hopes of their first ever series victory Down Under.

Australia, attempting what would have been a record chase at the ground, gallantly battled to 291 before Josh Hazlewood became the last man to fall to Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with 3-92. Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41. It was a huge breakthrough for captain Virat Kohli’s men, who went 1-0 up with three Tests to go after becoming the first Indian team to win the opening match of a Test series in Australia. Pant took the plaudits after matching the record of 11 catches in a Test held by England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

India’s last Test success in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the previous one in Adelaide was 2003. They have now won just six times in Australia in more than 70 years.

But with the home team missing banned batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, Kohli and his team sensed ahead of the tour that this could be their opportunity to make history by winning the series.

They now take the momentum into the second Test in Perth starting Friday, with Melbourne and Sydney to follow. “The odds were stacked against them. They fought really well but we executed our plans well and got that last wicket which we were intending to get,” said Kohli.

“I’m super-proud of the bowlers, to have four bowlers and take 20 wickets is a great achievement and something that we haven’t done in the past. “It shows us that if the batsmen step up regularly, we will be gunning for a win in every Test match.”

Paine, who fell to a rash shot after lunch, said the defeat was “shattering” but he was proud of the way the team took it to the wire.

India 1st innings 250

Australia 1st innings 235

India 2nd innings 307

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 104-4):

A. Finch c Pant b Ashwin 11

M. Harris c Pant b Shami 26

U. Khawaja c Sharma b Ashwin 8

S. Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 60

P. Handscomb c Pujara b Shami 14

T. Head c Rahane b Sharma 14

T. Paine c Pant b Bumrah 41

P. Cummins c Kohli b Bumrah 28

M. Starc c Pant b Shami 28

N. Lyon not out 38

J. Hazlewood c Rahul b Ashwin 13

Extras: (lb6, b1, nb3) 10

Total: (10 wickets, 119.5 overs) 291

Bowling: Sharma 19-4-48-1, Bumrah 24-8-68-3, Ashwin 52.5-13-92-3, Shami 20-4-65-3 (3nb), Vijay 4-0-11-0

Toss: India

Result: India won by 31 runs

Series: India lead four-match series 1-0

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).