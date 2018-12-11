close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

National TT gets under way

Sports

LAHORE: In all 11 team-event matches were played on the opening day of the 55th National Table Tennis Championships here at Nishtar Sports Complex on Monday. Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Minister for Health, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Results of Monday’s matches: Men’s team event: Chromatex Chemicals beat Islamabad 3-1; HEC beat Sindh 3-0; Army beat Islamabad 3-0; Sindh beat Fatima Group 3-0; KP beat Punjab 3-1; HEC beat Fatima Group 3-0.Women’s team event: Punjab beat KP 3-1; Wapda; beat HEC 3-0; Army beat KP 3-0; Islamabad beat Punjab 3-2; Chromatex Chemicals beat HEC 3-0.

