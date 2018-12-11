Baines, Smith named to Baseball Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES: Six-time all-star Harold Baines and pitcher Lee Smith were named Sunday night to the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class. The smooth-swinging Baines was a unanimous selection as Smith received 12 of 16 votes to get into the elite club. Former manager and outfielder Lou Piniella fell one vote shy with 11. They were selected by the Today’s Game Era Committee and the announcement was made at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in Las Vegas. Smith and Baines will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21, along with any electees from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The results of that vote will be revealed on January 22. Baines was a .289 hitter with 384 home runs in a 22-year career. He retired with a total of 2,866 hits. “I wasn’t expecting this day to come,” he said. Smith was known as a premier closer, finishing with 478 saves. His precision fastball helped him become a seven-time all-star in an 18-year-old career.