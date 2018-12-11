British PM delays crucial Brexit vote

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday postponed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal to avoid a crushing defeat, saying she would return to the EU for further talks in a perceived sign of weakness that sent the pound plunging.

In an emergency statement to the House of Commons, May conceded the agreement she struck with the EU last month faced defeat by a “significant margin” of MPs on Tuesday.She said she had “no doubt this deal is the right one” but promised to seek “additional reassurance” from the EU over a controversial provision on Northern Ireland.

The news sent the pound plunging. At about 1600 GMT, sterling sank by more than 1.5 percent to $1.2527, the lowest level since April 2017.“This is yet another blow for companies desperate for clarity,” said Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry big business lobby. May conceded that her move increased the uncertainty over the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU after four decades in March next year.

“For as long as we fail to agree a deal, the risk of an accidental no deal increases,” she told MPs. “So the government will step up its work in preparation for that potential outcome.”May faced a huge rebellion of her own Conservative MPs over the deal, primarily over a “backstop” clause designed to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland. “I still believe there is a majority to be won in this House in support of it if I can secure additional reassurance on the question of the backstop,” she told MPs.

After speaking with EU leaders including EU President Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the weekend, she said she would continue talks ahead of a Brussels summit on Thursday and Friday.

However, she warned rebel MPs that their demands to remove the clause entirely were unrealistic, saying: “There is no deal available that does not include the backstop.”But as opposition MPs shouted “resign” at May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “The government has lost control of events and is in complete disarray.”He questioned what she could achieve by going back to the EU leaders.

“This is a bad deal for Britain, a bad deal for our economy and a bad deal for our democracy,” he said.“Our country deserves better than this.” Labour had previously indicated it could table a confidence motion in May if she lost the vote on Tuesday, and there were calls from some MPs for it to act after Monday’s U-turn.