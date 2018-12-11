Armenian PM’s bloc wins vote in snap polls

YEREVAN: Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has won a landslide victory in snap parliamentary elections, results showed Monday, cementing his authority months after he swept to power in a peaceful revolution. Pashinyan, a 43-year-old former journalist, has pledged to root out endemic corruption and address widespread poverty in the impoverished landlocked ex-Soviet republic of about three million people. With all votes counted, the bloc led by Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party had taken 70.43 percent of the vote, the central election commission said.