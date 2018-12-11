close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Israel hunts Palestinian gunmen, raids official news agency

World

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces entered the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Monday and raided the offices of the official Palestinian news agency, the agency and witnesses said, a day after gunmen wounded several Israelis near a settlement. Seven people were wounded in the drive-by shooting by Palestinian gunmen at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, with doctors forced to prematurely deliver the baby of one of the wounded, Israeli officials said. Israeli soldiers entered Ramallah on Monday morning, with low-level clashes breaking out a few hundred metres from the house of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, AFP journalists said. They seized the security camera footage of a nearby building, according to employees. Two people were hit with live bullets during the clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

