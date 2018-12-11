close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 11, 2018

Serbia wants baby boom, but couples seem not in the mood

World

AFP
December 11, 2018

BELGRADE: “Give birth, don’t delay!”, says a rousing call by the Serbian state to young couples. “Let babies’ cries be heard!” is another of the baby-making slogans Serbia is busy producing —- while it struggles to increase actual births. Women say they need better support not words of encouragement to grow the country’s population. Massive emigration coupled with the plummeting birth rate, which at 1.5 children per family is among the lowest in Europe, has brought Serbia’s population down to under seven million people. According to the United Nations, Serbia’s population is expected to shrink a further 15 percent by 2050. Desperate to reverse the trend, Serbian officials have made some head-scratching proposals, including a plan announced in June to construct “lower-storey homes” in areas with the lowest birth rates.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World