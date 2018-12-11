Serbia wants baby boom, but couples seem not in the mood

BELGRADE: “Give birth, don’t delay!”, says a rousing call by the Serbian state to young couples. “Let babies’ cries be heard!” is another of the baby-making slogans Serbia is busy producing —- while it struggles to increase actual births. Women say they need better support not words of encouragement to grow the country’s population. Massive emigration coupled with the plummeting birth rate, which at 1.5 children per family is among the lowest in Europe, has brought Serbia’s population down to under seven million people. According to the United Nations, Serbia’s population is expected to shrink a further 15 percent by 2050. Desperate to reverse the trend, Serbian officials have made some head-scratching proposals, including a plan announced in June to construct “lower-storey homes” in areas with the lowest birth rates.