Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Russia denies involved in France’s ‘Yellow vest’ protests

World

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday denied involvement in the “yellow vest” protests that have rocked France, after reports that Russia-linked social media accounts are waging a campaign to encourage unrest. Britain’s The Times reported that hundreds of accounts linked to Russia have “sought to amplify” the protests. They had posted photographs purporting to show injured protesters, the newspaper reported, but which were in fact taken at other events, citing analysis from a cybersecurity company. French authorities have launched checks into the reports, sources told AFP on Sunday, but officials have said that it is too early to comment on the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that Russia “considers all that is happening exclusively the domestic affairs of France. “We have not interfered and we don’t plan to interfere in the domestic affairs of any country including France,” he said.

