Aisam to play exhibition match

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will play an exhibition match at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, during the ongoing F-2 Futures tournament.

“Aisam has arrived in Islamabad and before leaving for international events he will play an exhibition match during the ongoing F-2 Futures event,” stated Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the main round matches of the ITF Futures (F-2) tournament could not be played due to heavy rains in Islamabad.“The matches have been postponed till tomorrow,” stated PTF. It is to be noted that 11 Pakistani players are in the main round of this championship.