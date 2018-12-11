close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Aisam to play exhibition match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will play an exhibition match at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, during the ongoing F-2 Futures tournament.

“Aisam has arrived in Islamabad and before leaving for international events he will play an exhibition match during the ongoing F-2 Futures event,” stated Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the main round matches of the ITF Futures (F-2) tournament could not be played due to heavy rains in Islamabad.“The matches have been postponed till tomorrow,” stated PTF. It is to be noted that 11 Pakistani players are in the main round of this championship.

