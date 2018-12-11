Lukaku confident he is over post-World Cup slump

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku believes he has finally emerged from his post-World Cup slump, with the Manchester United striker revealing he had to shed muscle to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

“I think I just need to keep working hard,” he said. “Me and the manager had good conversations in the last couple of days, where really he told me what he wanted from me.“And I know from my side I have to do better and I just keep looking forward and improving, trying to add into my game and help the team to win.”

Lukaku said he had not been playing with enough intensity and aggression and had also cut down on his gym work after bulking up during the summer.“(I added) a little bit of muscle, yeah,” he said. “It was at the World Cup. I just felt great and I think I played great over there, and then when I came back it is a different type of style.”