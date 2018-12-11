Overseas Pakistanis deeply concerned over action against Bahria Town

PARIS: Pakistanis living in different European countries have expressed grave concern over the action against the residential scheme of Bahria Town in Pakistan. Several overseas Pakistanis said while talking to The News that they purchased plots in Bahria Town with money earned after hard work of their whole life in foreign countries. They said some overseas Pakistanis have also constructed homes on the purchased plots and now they are receiving information that action is being taken against the housing society. They said if their plots and houses were damaged then their future will be ruined and their hard-earned money will be spoiled.

The overseas Pakistanis called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan and prime minister to stop discriminatory action against Bahria Town. They said a commission should be formed to conduct an independent audit of the housing society. They said most of overseas Pakistanis have invested in Bahria Town and the on-going action will ruin them.