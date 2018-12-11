Hilly areas of KP receive snowfall

ABBOTTABAD: Thandiyani, Ayubia, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Changla Gali and other hilly areas of the district received the first snowfall of the current winter season on Monday, taking the temperature below freezing point. In the upper hilly areas of the Abbottabad district, one to two feet snow was reported while one feet snow was recorded at Galiyat.

The Abbottabad-Murree road from Bara Gali onward was closed for all sorts of traffic. The road on the Murree side was completely blocked from Barain to Nathiagali. According to the spokesman for the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), machinery was on stand-by waiting for lull in snowfall, which started early on Monday and continued till the filing this report in the evening.

GDA Director General Raza Ali Habib presided over a meeting to review the road clearance arrangements. He directed all the field staff to be present during the road clearance drive at Galiyat for which two excavators along with a contractor had been hired.

The official said that snow would be removed and special salt would be used to prevent the roads from getting slippery.

The GDA advised all tourists get in touch with the GDA authorities for latest information on roads before coming to Galiyat. They were asked to bring tyre chains, tow chains or rope in case vehicle gets stuck up. It said vehicles using CNG should not be taken brought to Galiyat. The power supply was suspended to different parts of Galiyat since morning for which Peshawar Electric Supply Company staff was working in the area.

Traffic remained disrupted in Abbottabad due to heavy rain and nullahs overflowing in the area. A long queue of vehicles was seen on the both sides of the road for hours while cantonment and other sanitation staff failed to clear the chocked nullahs and drains.

Low pressure of gas was reported in almost all the city areas, epically the thickly populated areas like Kunj, Kehal, Malikpura and Karimpura. Mansehra: The Mansehra district also received snowfall and rains.

The snowfall, which started in the early hours, continued intermittently the entire day in Kaghan and Siren valleys in Mansehra, Kandia and other valleys in Upper and Lower Kohistan and Torghar districts.

MINGORA: The Swat district also received first snowfall of the current season. The rain and snowfall turned the weather chillier in the district, and confined people to their houses in Kalam valley and other hilly areas. The Met Office has forecast more snowfall and rain during the next few days in the hilly areas.