500 awarded degrees at UET convocation

PESHAWAR: A total of 500 students were awarded degrees at the 20th Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar here on Monday. UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest and conferred degrees. Dr Gulzar Ahmed, Dr Anam Abid and Dr Arbab Masood received PhD degrees while, 487 students were awarded BSc degrees and 10 were awarded MSc degrees. Some 25 gold medals were awarded to graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions. The vice-chancellor greeted the graduates and their parents on the achievements.