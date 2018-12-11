Street crimes in Sindh to be tried in Anti-terrorism courts

KARACHI: Street criminals who use firearms in crimes will now be treated differently from those who do not carry firearms as the former category of street criminals will be tried in special courts like the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

It was decided that these street criminals would be given 3 to 7 years conviction and anti-terrorist act would also be amended. The decision was made at the 23rd Apex Committee meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Monday. The meeting was told that a draft law to deal with street crimes had been submitted to the law department for review.