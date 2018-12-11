Chohan claims…: Nawaz admits dollar went up with his consent during his rule

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has admitted in a recent interview that dollar went up against the Pakistani rupee with his consent during his government.

In an informal talk with journalists during his hearing at the Supreme Court, Nawaz recently said that the dollar was not raised even by 10 paisas without his permission during his term.

The minister also demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take notice and action against opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, for running the by-election campaign in PP-168.

“We are barred from taking part in any election campaign, while the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly is also a public office-holder and cannot run any election campaign,” the minister said and demanded the ECP and Supreme Court take action against him.

Chohan said that Hamza Shahbaz, instead of running election campaigns, was attacking National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Punjab Assembly and planning how to save looted money. “He should come to the house, supervise the assembly proceeding, keep check and balance on the ministries and raise questions about the wrongdoings if any.”

While talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, the minister said running the assembly business was the responsibility of the government and opposition. “I am coming to the assembly for the last seven days and the opposition leader should also come as he is also enjoying millions of rupees perks and privileges,” he said.

The minister said Imran Khan conducted only four or five international visits in the first 100 days of the government, which proved fruitful for the country. On the contrary, the past rulers spent most of their time on international trips, along with their kith and kin including investors like Mian Mansha.

They made international trips for the promotion of their own businesses while Imran Kahn went abroad only for betterment of economy, he added. To a question about Asif Ali Zardari, he said NAB was calling him as he was involved in billions of rupees corruption. He asked how the people of Sindh get billions of rupees in their accounts and Zardari would have to answer questions about the ‘looted money’.

To another question, Chohan said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was still a child and immature, but one should not forget that he the son of Asif Ali Zardari. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan saved the country from bankruptcy without the IMF package.

Later, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan told the media outside the assembly that not a single case against the Sharifs or Zardari had been registered by the incumbent government, while ongoing process in the courts and NAB was based on the allegations levelled by them against each other. Both the PPP and PML-N availed their turns and now they are joining hands against Imran Khan and his government just to save their corruption. However, he added, they would not succeed in their designs.

Aleem Khan said they were levelling allegations of corruption against him rather than giving answers to their own corruption. Terming it unfair, he said he remained in the opposition for the last 11 years without any portfolio. He questioned why the PML-N had not initiated any corruption inquiry in the first tenure in 2008.

He claimed that Shahbaz Sharif took revenge from him after he contested the by-election of 2015 from Lahore. Aleem Khan asked Hamza Sharif to admit inquiry against him was an unfair act by his elders. He claimed that it was unjustified to compare him with Nawaz or Shahbaz as they were holding public offices in the past five years.

He said with honesty and hard work, the priorities of next five years have been determined through 100-day plan and efforts would continue with the same spirit to implement this agenda. He said that best strategy has been evolved to meet the challenges and in the coming days positive signs would appear. He hoped the national economy would be strengthened and more job opportunities for the youth would be created.