Bid to smuggle 11kg hashish foiled

NOWSHERA: The Risalpur Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 11 kilograms of hashish.
Acting on a tip-off, Station House Officer Alamgir Khan of the Rislalpur Police Station stopped a car, RIZ 3336 for a search at the Rashakai Interchange on the M1. The police recovered 11kgs of hashish from the hidden cavities of the car and arrested driver Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Lakki Marwat, currently residing in Bannu.
