Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Lack of public facilities driving Bajaur shoppers away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

KHAR: Traders called lack of public facilities and development works, the reason behind sluggish economic activity in second business hub of Bajaur, the Inayat Killay Bazaar.

Vice-president of the Bazaar’s traders association Mohammad Shoaib told media persons that no development work has been carried out in the Inayat Killay since 2008. He said that water accumulates in front of the shops even after a light rain due to no sewerage system, dissuading customers from coming to the market for shopping. He said that the market lacks public toilets and waiting rooms, potable water and other basic facilities.

Mohammad Shoaib also said that prolonged electricity outages have left their shops dark and hollowed and their customers specially women hesitant to visit the shops in extended markets. He also blamed the frequent night-time thefts in the markets on electricity outages and said that the issue was creating a sense of insecurity among the traders who are winding up their businesses.

