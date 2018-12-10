Power theft reduced, Rs13b saved: Omar Ayub

GHAZI: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said achieving the target set by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rs13 billion savings had been made in 90 days, which was the proof of the exquisite performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Addressing a public gathering at Tarbela Ghazi, he said that electricity theft was controlled, line losses were reduced and dues recovery system was improved during these days.

Omar Ayub inaugurated a project of gas supply to Jalu, Pihaye and Essa areas of Tarbela Ghazi.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Zaman, District Nazim Haripur Adil Islam, Tehsil Nazim Aslam Hayat, Javed Iqbal and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that gas pipelines distribution project, worth Rs50.6 million, was under progress in Ghazi and soon solar energy, hydel power and wind energy projects would be launched in the area.

He maintained that a technical institute would be established in Hattar Industrial Estate and to provide better health facilities to masses in Haripur a medical college and hospital have already been approved. He also announced gas supply survey for the hilly areas of Kotehra, Khair Bara and Kundi.