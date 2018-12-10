Arrest of Maulana Sami’s killers demanded

NOWSHERA: Demanding arrest of the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and Chairman Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPA) Maulana Hamidul Haq said on Sunday that his mission and ideology was unacceptable to the anti-Islamic forces that’s why they took his life.

Addressing a condolence reference for late Maulana Samiul Haq at Jamia lslamia Azakhel, he said that millions of followers of the Maulana would continue his mission. “Anti-Islamic forces cannot eliminate his mission and ideology,” he added.

He said that late Maulana Samiul Haq had started movement against the release of blasphemer Aasia Bibi. The speakers eulogized the services late Maulana Samiul Haq rendered for the religion and country and called for the early arrest of his killers.