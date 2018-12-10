Rs560m announced for preservation of Kalash culture

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the tourists, who are going to participate in the Kalasha winter festival - Chawmoss.

Presiding a meeting here on Sunday, the senior minister said that provincial government would provide foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents so they could celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

Member Provincial Assembly from Chitral Wazirzada, Additional Secretary Tourism Department Babar Khan, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and other officials attended the meeting as well. “The government has taken a number of steps to protect the ancient community of Kalash at the three valleys in Chitral,” Atif Khan said,

He also announced Rs560 million for highlighting the Kalash culture to the world. “We have formed a committee for the preservation of the Kalash culture and worship places,” he said adding that the district administration has imposed a ban on the new construction in the three valleys of Bamburet, Ramboor and Birrir to protect the architectural designs and local cultures.

The Kalasha winter festival “Chawmoss” is the biggest festival of the year. As winter starts around mid December, the Chawmoss festival begins.

The festival is celebrated for the divine, the living and dead relatives, crops and the goats to be safeguarded, while the community, the village and the valley are purified prior to the coming year. Sighting a fox is a good omen and great efforts are made in this regard.

At dusk, torch-lit processions are taken out from all the nearby villages. The processions then culminate at the “Charsue”, which is the main customary dancing place. Most of the festivities are indoors where the local wine is handed around as the dance gathers momentum. It is carried out till late in the night round the bonfire.

On the other hand, the tribal elders sit on hilltops at dawn to watch the rising sun and declare the new year.

Goat sacrificed are then made to the goddess “Jastak” , while blood from the animal is sprinkled at the temple Jastime. When “Balimine”, another great god visits the Kalash valley once a year, sacrifices are made at his “Malosh Altar” too.