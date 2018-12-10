5 Sudanese officials killed in chopper crash

KHARTOUM: A helicopter crashed Sunday in eastern Sudan, killing at least five local officials who were on board, state media reported.Witnesses said the helicopter caught fire after hitting a communications tower as it tried to land in a field in the state of Al-Qadarif.

"Flames and thick dark smoke rose from the aircraft," one of the witnesses, Adam Hassan, said. Al-Qadarif governor Mirghani Saleh, his cabinet chief, the local minister of agriculture as well as the local police chief and head of border guards were killed, state television said. It did not give details about the circumstances of the crash near the border with Ethiopia, or say if there were any survivors. Sudan's state news agency SUNA gave a slightly higher toll of six government officials killed.