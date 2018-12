Boko Haram kills two soldiers in Nigeria attack

KANO, Nigeria: Two soldiers were killed when suspected Boko Haram fighters loyal to factional leader Abubakar Shekau attacked a military base in northeast Nigeria, security sources told AFP on Sunday.

The twin gun and suicide attacks happened early Saturday evening at Gulumba village, in the Bama district of Borno state. The use of human bombs is a hallmark of the Shekau faction, which is known to operate in the area. Last month, Shekau released a video claiming attacks against troops in Gulumba.

"We lost two soldiers and two more were injured in the attack by the Shekau faction," said one military source. "The terrorists came in nine gun trucks with a suicide bomber at about 5:50 pm and attacked the base."

A second source said the suicide bomber tried to infiltrate the base but was "neutralised" by troops. He also said two soldiers were killed and two others were injured. "The terrorists faced stiff resistance and were forced to withdraw," he added.