Trump hits out at Comey testimony, claiming ‘all lies’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump hit out at former FBI director James Comey on Sunday, accusing him of lying to Congress in testimony last week over his handling of the Russia probe.

"Leakin´ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful! This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed!"

Trump's attack on Comey's credibility comes as he himself is under intensifying

pressure from federal investigators. In a court filing Friday, federal prosecutors in New York tied the president to felony campaign violations in the form of hush payments to two women who alleged past sexual encounters with the then Republican presidential candidate.

Comey testified the same day before two House committees. A transcript released Saturday shows he strongly defended his investigators against Republican charges of bias against Trump and in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

Comey revealed that the initial counterintelligence investigation into Russia election meddling was opened on four individuals -- but not Trump -- to see if any of them were conspiring with the Russians to sway the elections.

Comey did not identify the four, and declined to answer other questions that went into matters under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and other federal prosecutors. But in his tweets, Trump portrayed Comey´s testimony as dishonest and evasive, enumerating the times he told House investigators he didn´t know or couldn't recall things he was asked about.