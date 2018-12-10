China stands by Pakistan in Afghan reconciliation efforts

BEIJING: China stands by Pakistan in its reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan, hoping that US and other stakeholders will show their sincerity in achieving the desired results, says an article published in China Daily.

It is a good omen that the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan are going to meet in Kabul this month moving towards conflict resolution to have a peaceful and prosperous life for the people of this region.

The article says, the US President Trump’s letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking Pakistan’s help in the Afghan peace process is a much appreciated step. It is hoped that the renewed efforts for peace will be result-oriented, after fighting an unnecessary and avoidable war in Afghanistan for 17 long years that involved the spending of billions of dollars and caused the deaths of countless innocent people, finally the US thinks about a peaceful solution to Afghanistan.

In fact peace is the only option, as war in Afghanistan has endangered and destabilized the whole region. The regional countries of China, Russia, Iran and Turkey all want a stable Afghanistan. Recently, Russia offered its offices for peace talks, proposing the “Moscow Format” for an Afghan solution.

China, the regional political power, has been engaged in the peace process in Afghanistan, serving as catalyst for normalizing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

According to the article, the true potential of the Belt and Road Initiative, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, can only be realized when there is a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. After all, Eurasia, Russia and Central Asia can only utilize Gwadar as a newly emerged trade route through Afghanistan, where CPEC may later extend in the future.

Pakistan understands Afghanistan better than anyone else, as the two countries are neighbors and share a long border as well as a common culture, language and ethnicity. No other nation can play the same positive role as Pakistan in gaining peace and stability in Afghanistan, to which the country is sincerely committed.

An Afghan-led solution, where the US completely withdraws from the country, as in Vietnam, is the only permanent solution, and Pakistan can facilitate this by providing a safe passage for a US withdrawal.

Peace in Afghanistan will encourage more economic activity among Central Asia, Russia, China and Gwadar. It will help Afghanistan and its neighboring states to improve trade and the economy and to eradicate poverty, potentially changing the fate of the whole region.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization objectives can only be realized only when there is a stable Afghanistan. During the recently held SCO Summit, the Afghan president was invited as a guest and observer, and hopefully will soon gain full membership. CPEC could also extend into Afghanistan in the near future if the country achieves peace.

Pakistan wants good relations with all countries and would like to extend all possible support and cooperation for achieving the common goal of peace, stability and prosperity throughout the world, including in Afghanistan.