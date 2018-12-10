close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Huge quantity of liquor recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Shalimar Police team has arrested two foreigners during a raid on wine furnace and also recovered huge quantity of wine, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Following special directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, he said that crackdown against drug peddlers is underway. On these directions, Shalimar Police team headed by SHO Arshad Mehmood with officials raided at house No.107-A, street 41, sector F-10/4 and recovered 2640 wine concealed in 136 cartons, 240 imported wine bottles, 500 other beer bottles, 180 litre liquor and wine manufacturing tools. Police has also arrested two foreigners during the raid identified as Lixie Ping and Nie Tieshan. Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them. SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated this performance of Shalimar Police and further ordered all police officers to continue this operation.

