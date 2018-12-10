Teachers warned against beating up students

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has warned the teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and colleges against subjecting their students to corporal punishment. According to the FDE, which regulates public sector schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory, a number of corporal punishment complaints against teaching staff and head teachers in the educational institutions have been lodged. “This directorate re-iterates the earlier instructions conveyed for protection of children against corporal punishment guaranteed as fundamental rights in the Constitution,” a circular issued by the FDE said. The directorate asked all area education officers and heads of the educational institutions and their teaching to take every step for the protection of children against any type of punishment using physical force and intended to cause a certain degree of pain or discomfort by any person.