Call for sustainable population growth rate, resolution of energy crisis

ISLAMABAD: Member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Communications Zohair Khaliq linked the economic turnaround to higher tax-GDP rate, sustainable population growth rate, resolution of the energy crisis, and the maximum use of technology

“The government should focus on four things. We have to all start paying taxes, the tax to GDP ratio is shocking. Our population growth rate is unsustainable.

We are desperately short of energy and will be in the future – the immediate answer is solar energy. Finally, everything we do should be underpinned by technology,” Zohair Khaliq said during a discussion on ‘The Dynamic Global Economy, Fostering the Pakistan Advantage’ at the Serena Hotels.

The event, which was organised by the Serena Hotels under its public diplomacy initiative, Raabta, had Zohair Khaliq, Manager Operations at World Bank Pakistan Melinda Good, president and CEO of GE Pakistan Sarim Sheikh and international development and public policy professional Hasaan Khawar as panellists.

Melinda Good said her organisation had been looking at two trajectories for Pakistan between now and its hundredth birthday, which was 29 years from now.

“One trajectory is the business as usual which has the country growing at about 5% as it has done historically and the population growing at 2.4%, a rate which is the highest in the region.

That means more people are dividing the pie. The other trajectory is the optimistic one, where on its hundredth birthday, growth has accelerated, the difficult reforms have been done, and you’ve been able to invest in health and education, more women have joined the workforce and these will moderate the population and Pakistan is in the upper middle-income status,” she said.

The World Bank Pakistan manager called for competitiveness and improvement in the investment climate, increase in the fiscal space, inclusiveness and human capital investment.