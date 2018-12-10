Feeble panther captured, being treated: official

MANSEHRA: The Wildlife Department has captured a feeble panther Pardus from Bagar village in Garhi Habibullah. “This is a rare species of leopards and came down to a populated area in Garhi Habibullah and we caught and shifted it to the pheasantry in Dodial for treatment. The leopard would be set free on recovery in the same forest from where it came down,” Taimur Ali Shah, the divisional officer wildlife, told reporters on Sunday. Flanked by assistant divisional officer wildlife office Khursheed Abbasi, Taimur Shah said that a team of his department led by Kaleem Raza had netted the wild creature after locals informed them about its presence there. “We have launched an inquiry to exactly unearth either someone followed this panther to this village or he came down in settled area in search of food or water,” he said. Shah added that the feeble panther was being kept and treated under vigilance of a doctor at pheasantry and following emergency treatment its condition was rapidly improving.