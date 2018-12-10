Pakistan wishes multi-dimensional ties with regional states: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called for greater interaction and people-to-people contact in the region for the sake of peace and development.

He stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary and economic cooperation among each other.

He expressed these views Sunday while talking to Islamic Republic of Iran President Dr Hassan Rohani. The speaker said Pakistan enjoys close cordial relations with their brotherly neighbour, Iran.

The shared sentiments of our friendship are deeply-rooted in historical bonds spread over centuries of shared faith, culture, traditions and economic complementarities, he added.

Recalling the recent statement of the Iranian Supreme leader in support of the Kashimiris, Asad Qaiser thanked the Iranian president for supporting the Kashmir cause.

The Kashmir issue is the long-standing unresolved dispute requiring resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, the speaker said. Iranian President Hassan Rohani warmly welcomed the Pakistan’s Republic of China Chen Zhu, the speaker said Pakistan and China are close friends and strategic cooperative partners. “We take pride in our friendship with China which is our iron bother.” He expressed his pleasure on strong government-to- government contacts between Pakistan and China.

However, he stressed upon the need to enhance and strengthen institutional linkages between the parliaments of two brotherly countries. He also said Pakistan had been making significant progress in CPEC project which would play a huge role in development and prosperity of both Nations.

He further informed that all political parties, provincial governments and locals had been taken on board with regard to CPEC projects.

While meeting with his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav V. Volodin, the speaker said Pakistan desires to forge a long-term and multidimensional partnership with Russia, especially in the fields of trade, energy, defence, security, space, peaceful use of nuclear energy, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

He expressed his gratitude for the consistent Russian support to Pakistan for full membership of SCO throughout the process.