December 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Woman murdered in Raiwind area

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

LAHORE: A woman was killed by unidentified persons in Jia Bagga area, Raiwind City, on Sunday. The victim, identified as Tahira Bibi, was on her way to a beauty parlour when some unidentified persons intercepted her and murdered her. Police have registered a murder case on the complaint of victim's father and handed over the body to the family after legal process.

