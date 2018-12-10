Woman murdered in Raiwind area

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman was killed by unidentified persons in Jia Bagga area, Raiwind City, on Sunday. The victim, identified as Tahira Bibi, was on her way to a beauty parlour when some unidentified persons intercepted her and murdered her. Police have registered a murder case on the complaint of victim's father and handed over the body to the family after legal process.
LAHORE: A woman was killed by unidentified persons in Jia Bagga area, Raiwind City, on Sunday. The victim, identified as Tahira Bibi, was on her way to a beauty parlour when some unidentified persons intercepted her and murdered her. Police have registered a murder case on the complaint of victim's father and handed over the body to the family after legal process.