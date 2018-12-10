Protest staged against EOBI officials

NOWSHERA: The labourers on Sunday staged a protest rally and sit-in against the corrupt officials in the Employees’ Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) and asked the government to take the unscrupulous elements to task. Led by Muttahidda Labour Federation provincial chairman Ajmali Khan, Kachkol Khan Khattak and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the EOBI officials and their alleged malpractices. The protesters walked through various areas and gathered outside the Nowshera Press Club where they also staged a sit-in. Speaking on the occasion, the labour leaders said that the federal government and the EOBI officials were using delaying tactics in resolving the labourers’ issues. They appreciated Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for taking suo motu notice against the EOBI officials for their involvement in corruption. “Supreme Court should now force the EOBI to fix at least Rs10,000 pension for the labourers,” Ajmali Khan said.