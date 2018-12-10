MQM-London target killer among 18 suspects held

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers arrested 18 suspects, including target killers and extortionists, in targeted operations across the city on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the force, the soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Docks area and after facing a brief resistance arrested suspect Farrukh Basheer and moved him to the headquarters.

Basheer is said to be associated with the Muttahida Quami Movement-London and involved in a number of target killing cases.

The troops also conducted a raid in a locality in Docks from where they arrested a notorious gangster. The suspect identified as Mohammad Furqaan is said to be associated with the Lyari Gang War and involved in a number of extortion cases.

Raids were also conducted in Gulberg, Samanabad, Clifton and Ferozeabad from where seven suspects later identified as Waqas Ahmed, Mohammad Anas, Dil Jaan, Mohammad Yasir, Mohammad Ijaz Moin, Syed Shayaan Qadri and Syed Shamroz Ali were arrested. They were said to be involved in a number of robberies in different parts of the city.

Similarly, raids were also conducted in Mobina Town, Sharea Noor Jehan and Saeedabad from where five more suspects were held. They were identified as Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Usman, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Shahbaz and Mohammad Imran said to be behind several street crime cases.

The paramilitary force also conducted raids in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gabol Town and Ferozeabad and arrested Mohammad Faraz alias Gabbar, Shahid alias Mushkee, Mohammad Khurram Khan and Mazhar Hussain.

The suspects were allegedly involved in drug peddling cases and were operating the same from their respective areas.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from the possession of suspects and they were later handed over to the local police for legal action.