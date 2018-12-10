Warehouse, factory gutted in huge Karachi fire

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in SITE Area on Sunday, causing damage to a large section of the building.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the three-alarm fire broke out around 4:46pm and quickly engulfed the building.

After getting the report, rescue workers and fire-fighters arrived at the site.

Initially three fire tenders were called in to put it out, but they were unable to bring it under control.

More tenders were called in and after four hours of intense efforts, it was finally put out, he said.

The spokesperson added that the fire was so intense that it engulfed the entire warehouse building and damaged a large section of it.

He further said that 22 fire tenders participated in the operation, and fortunately, no causalities were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police officials who reached the site and inquired about the incident said that they did not find any criminal element behind the fire and were continuing further investigation.

Similarly, another fire broke out at a garments factory in New Karachi, which was later extinguished by fire-fighters.

According to the spokesperson, the fire which was declared three-alarm had been brought under control. The cause has yet to be ascertained. Mayor Wasim Akhtar praised the timely action from KMC Fire Brigade staff in dousing the two fires.

He said that had the fire brigade not overcome the fire, the industrial area would have suffered a loss of billions of rupees due to its spread to chemical warehouses.