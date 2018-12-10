close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Rangers personnel dies in accident

National

KASUR: A Rangers personnel was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Dolay Wala Stop on Sunday.

Rafaqat and Rahmat of the Punjab Rangers were on their way by a bike when a speeding bus hit them on Depalpur Road. As a result, Rafaqat was killed on the spot while Rahmat sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital.

TWO INJURED ON RESISTANCE: Two people were shot at and injured on resistance in separate incidents here on Sunday.

Arshad was on his way by a bike when two dacoits tried to stop his bike but he tried to flee from the spot. At this, the dacoits shot at and injured him. In another incident, three bandits entered the house of Shaukat and collected valuables.

They shot at and injured Shaukat’s wife on resistance. Meanwhile, two dacoits snatched cash and a bike from Nazakat at Allahabad. Similarly, three dacoits looted a bike from Zeeshan at Al Falah Colony. Three dacoits entered the house of Azhar and took away valuables.

