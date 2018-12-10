close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
Villager injured on resistance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: A villager was shot at and injured during a dacoity incident at Gojra on Saturday night. Seven dacoits forced their entry into the house of Muhammad Waseem and looted cash and gold ornaments. They shot at and injured him when he offered resistance.

Bootlegger held with liquor: Nawan Lahore police ON Sunday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 203 bottles of imported wine from him. On a tip-off, the police checked a car on Faisalabad-Jhang Road and recovered wine bottles from it. The police also arrested accused Iqbal of Chak 21/GB.

